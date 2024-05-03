Civilian Injured In Nikopol As Result Of Russian Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 44-year-old man was hospitalized with injuries after an enemy attack on Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, wrote about this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

“A 44-year-old man was injured in an enemy attack on the Nikopol district. He has a shrapnel wound. He is hospitalized in moderate condition. In total, during the day, the Russian army fired at the

district 11 times - with kamikaze drones and artillery. Nikopol, Myrove and Pokrovske rural communities were shelling,” Lysak wrote.

According to him, 13 private houses, five outbuildings, a medical facility, cars, and power lines were damaged.

As reported, today, May 3, in the morning, the Russian army attacked Nikopol and the Marhanets community of the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones.