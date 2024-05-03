OIC Welcomes Trinidad And Tobago's Recognition Of Palestine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, May 3 (KUNA) -- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) welcomed Friday the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago's decision to recognize Palestine as a critical step consistent with international law and relevant UN resolutions.

In a press statement, the OIC said that it would also contribute to enabling the Palestinian people to exercise their legitimate rights, including their right to return, self-determination and an independent state on the borders of 1967, with Jerusalem as its capital.

The OIC renewed its call on all countries around the world that have not yet recognized Palestine to announce their recognition as soon as possible in support of international efforts aimed at ending the Israeli occupation.

It stressed that this would achieve peace and stability in the region based on the vision of the two-state solution and relevant international legitimacy resolutions. (end)

