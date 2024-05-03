Arab Journalists Condemn Israeli Occupation Attacks On Gaza Reporters

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, May 3 (KUNA) -- The Federation of Arab Journalists on Friday strongly condemned the murder and kidnapping of journalists by Israeli occupying forces in Gaza and the West Bank, demanding global accountability for these crimes.

Marking the World Press Day (May 3) and Arab Press Day (May 6), the federation reiterated in a statement that occupying crimes constitute violations of freedom, democracy, and international law, including the four Geneva Conventions.

The federation additionally urged the recognition of murder, kidnapping, and forced disappearances of journalists as crimes against humanity, calling for the perpetrators to be prosecuted at the International Criminal Court.

Israeli occupation forces have been launching brutal aggressions on the Gaza Strip, killing at least 34,622 Palestinians and injuring nearly 77,867 others. (end)

mm









MENAFN03052024000071011013ID1108171725