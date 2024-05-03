Berlin Summons Russia Envoy Over Cyberattack

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, May 3 (KUNA) -- The German government said on Friday it has summoned the Russian embassy's charge d'affaires, accusing Russia's military intelligence service (GRU) of being behind a 2023 cyberattack that targeted the Social Democrats (SPD).

"We have summoned the acting charge d'affaires of the Russian embassy," the German Foreign Ministry said in a press release.

The German move is considered an obvious diplomatic message that the syberattack was unacceptable and condemnable, the ministry added.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock was quoted as saying that a newly concluded government investigation found that a cyberattack targeting members of the Social Democratic Party had been carried out by a group known as APT28.

"APT28 is steered by the military intelligence service of Russia", Baerbock told reporters during a visit to Australia.

"In other words, it was a state-sponsored Russian cyberattack on Germany and this is absolutely intolerable and unacceptable and will have consequences," she added. (end)

anj









MENAFN03052024000071011013ID1108171724