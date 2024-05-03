UK Announces New Sanctions Against Jewish Settlers In West Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, May 3 (KUNA) -- The UK has unveiled sanctions targeting Israeli occupation extremist groups and individuals accused of perpetuating violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.

In a statement issued by the Foreign Office on Friday, Foreign Secretary David Cameron announced the latest sanctions following violence escalations by settlers in the West Bank over the past year. The UN has recorded at least 800 incidents since October.

Cameron stated that the latest sanctions comprise an asset freeze aimed at two Israeli entities and four individuals implicated in human rights violations in the West Bank, along with a travel ban to the United Kingdom.

This marks the second sanction package from the UK targeting individuals in the West Bank, with the initial one announced by the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office in mid-February. (end)

