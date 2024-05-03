Investing In AI & Technology (OTCQB: NOWG) (NASDAQ: SIDU) (NYSE: PERF) (NASDAQ: GRRR)

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a global news source and expert investing resource, announces today's roundup of stocks to watch in the Technology Sector.

All new companies were participants in the recent AI & Technology Hybrid Investor Conference presented by Water Tower Research .

"We have entered what is likely to be one of the most impactful mega cycles ever to hit the technology sector, with AI showing up in nearly every activity we are involved in. This is an exciting time to connect companies and investors at the inaugural AI & Technology conference," said Shawn Severson, CEO and Co-Founder of Water Tower Research. "This is going to be such a dynamic market, with new companies entering the scene and more traditional players reinventing themselves. We look forward to helping investors navigate this sea change, beginning with our conference and what we expect will be only the first in many we will be hosting addressing this topic. It has been a great experience working with the OTC Markets and aligning with its long history of fostering some of the most innovative and leading-edge technology companies."

Ross Research says "The global Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market size is expected to be worth US$2.4 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 5.8 Billion by the end of 2032, mainly driven by rising demand from the Information and Technology sectors. The market has been projected to expand at a CAGR of 24.7% from 2024 to 2032."

Tech sector companies are involved in AI (artificial intelligence), wave technology, fintech, online adult learning and cloud computing.

New Stocks Added to the Tech Directories :

Nowigence Inc . (OTCQB: NOWG ) along with its wholly owned subsidiary Stebr Inc., invests, develops, and markets innovative AI SaaS Apps and custom-built solutions. Nowigence Inc. has developed its own proprietary extractive AI (Pluaris) and generative AI (Lille) technologies that offer data privacy and copyright protection to B2B clients. Additionally, we offer a variety of products and services that fall into three categories - 1) our proprietary pretrained, ready to use models (Pluaris and Lille) that speed up the development of customer apps, 2) developing customers apps at scale with distribution rights to sell into target markets using our proprietary SaaS product called BrandUs that delivers better results at a lower cost than digital media companies, and 3) providing service support for maintaining and upgrading customer apps.

Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU ) is a multi-faceted Space and Data-as-a-Service satellite company focused on mission-critical hardware manufacturing; multi-disciplinary engineering services; satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations; and in-orbit support. The Company is in Cape Canaveral, Florida, where it operates from a 35,000-square-foot manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing facility focused on vertically integrated Space-as-a-Service solutions including end-to-end satellite support. Sidus Space has a mission of Bringing Space Down to EarthTM and a vision of enabling space flight heritage status for new technologies while delivering data and predictive analytics to domestic and global customers. More than just a "Satellite-as-a-Service" provider, Sidus Space's products and services are offered through its four business units: Space and Defense Hardware Manufacturing, Satellite Manufacturing and Payload Integration, Space-Based Data Solutions, and AI/ML Products and Services to support customers from concept to Low Earth Orbit and beyond. Sidus Space is ISO 9001:2015, AS9100 Rev. D certified, and ITAR registered.

Perfect Corp . (NYSE: PERF ) is a Beautiful AI Company and global leader in enterprise SaaS solutions. As an innovative powerhouse in using artificial intelligence (AI) to transform the beauty and fashion industries, Perfect empowers major beauty, skincare, fashion, jewelry brands and retailers by providing consumers with omnichannel shopping experiences through augmented reality (AR) product try-ons and AI-powered skin diagnostics. With cutting-edge technologies such as Generative AI, real-time facial and hand 3D AR rendering and cloud solutions, Perfect enables personalized, enjoyable, and engaging shopping journey. In addition, Perfect also operates a family of YouCam consumer apps for photo, video and camera users, centered on unleashing creativity with AI-driven features for creation, beautification and enhancement. With the help of technologies, Perfect helps brands elevate customer engagement, increase conversion rates, and propel sales growth. Throughout this journey, Perfect maintains its unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability and fulfilling social responsibilities

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GRRR ) is a global solution provider in security intelligence, network intelligence, business intelligence and IoT technology. Gorilla develops a wide range of solutions including Smart Cities, Smart Retail, Enterprise Security, and Smart Media. In addition, Gorilla provides a complete Security Convergence Platform to government institutions, telecom companies and private enterprises with network surveillance and cyber security. Gorilla places an emphasis on offering leading technology, expert service, and precise delivery, and ensuring top-of-the-line, intelligent and strong edge AI solutions that enable clients to improve operational performance and efficiency. With continuous core technology development, Gorilla will deliver edge AI solutions to managed service providers, distributors, system integrators, and hardware manufacturers.

Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc . (NASDAQ: PXDT ) is a Japanese technology company focused on commercializing innovative products and materials utilizing proprietary wave technology. The Company is currently focusing on two areas of product development: (1) "Personal Care & Diversity", where wave control technology is applied to mechanobiology and intervention/assistance in vision, hearing, and touch, and (2) "Workspace & Digital Transformation," where metamaterials (technology that creates properties through structure rather than material) and solutions to commercial design problems, such as in offices or construction sites, are applied.

QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ: QSG ) is a leading online service provider in China dedicated to improving people's quality of life and well-being by providing lifelong personal learning and development opportunities. The Company is the largest service provider in China's online adult learning market and China's adult personal interest learning market in terms of revenue, according to a report by Frost & Sullivan based on data from 2022. By leveraging its proprietary tools and technology, QuantaSing offers easy-to-understand, affordable, and accessible online courses to adult learners, empowering users to pursue personal development. Leveraging its extensive experience in individual online learning services and its robust technology infrastructure, the Company has expanded its services to corporate clients, and diversified its operations into its e-commerce business and its AI and technology business.

Crexendo, Inc . (NASDAQ: CXDO ) is an award-winning premier provider of cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration and managed IT services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud solutions to any size business. Our solutions currently support over four and a half million end users globally.

Pineapple Financial Inc . (NYSE American: PAPL ) is an award-winning fintech and leading Canadian mortgage brokerage network, focusing on both the long-term success of agents and brokerages, as well as the overall experience of homeowners. With approximately 700 brokers within the network, Pineapple creates cutting-edge cloud-based tools and AI-driven systems to enable its brokers to help Canadians realize their dream of owning a home. Pineapple is active within the community and is proud to sponsor charities across Canada to improve the lives of fellow Canadians.

