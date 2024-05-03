Breaking Cleantech Stock News: Dynacert's (TSX: DYA.TO) (OTCQX: DYFSF) Appointment Of Dr. James Tansey Signals Commitment In Carbon Credit Innovation

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA ) (OTCQX: DYFSF ) (FRA: DMJ ) ("dynaCERT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. James Damien Tansey as a director of the Company.

Originally trained in environmental sciences, Dr. Tansey brings 20 years of experience at the interface of university research and the private sector. He also brings to dynaCERT expertise in carbon markets, clean technology, social acceptability of novel technologies, impact investing and social innovation. Dr. Tansey has also been an advisor and investor in early stage companies including Gemina Labs, Exro Technologies, Syniad Innovations Inc. and Charitable Impact. He was founder of NatureBank Asset Management and previously CIO of Global Sustainable Capital Management (UK).

Dr. Tansey is the CEO and a Director of Carbon Done Right Developments, Vancouver BC (TSX:V KLX ), a public company focused on the development of carbon credits from nature based solutions which to date has developed a portfolio of over 43Mt of carbon credits.

Dr. Tansey is also currently Associate Professor of the Sauder School of Business, University of British Columbia where he established the Centre for Social Innovation and Impact Investing. He has served as an advisor to the BC Government on Clean Energy strategy and Social Enterprise and was a Committee member for the Federal Social Innovation and Social Finance Advisory Task Force that launched the $755 Million social finance fund.

As CEO and Founder of NatureBank Asset Management he established one of the largest carbon market development companies in Canada and helped establish two of the largest forest carbon projects in the world: Great Bear Rainforest and Mai Ndombe in the DRC. The Company delivered the world's first carbon neutral Olympics in 2010 in Vancouver, Canada. Until 2006, he was Deputy Director and Lecturer at James Martin Institute, Saïd Business School at Oxford. Dr. Tansey was also Senior Research Associate of the University of British Columbia and led projects on scenario modelling, impact of genomics and social determinants of health.

Dr. Tansey holds a Ph.D. in Sociology of Risk from the School of Environmental Sciences, University of East Anglia; a B.Sc. in Environmental Sciences from the University of East Anglia and an International Baccalaureate from Atlantic College.

Dr. Tansey was granted the Queen Elizabeth Diamond Jubilee Medal for environmental contributions to the Province (2013) and was included in the Top 40 under 40 and a Finalist with the Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year.

Dr. James Tansey, director of dynaCERT, stated, "dynaCERT's development of proprietary technology aimed at reducing carbon emissions will benefit our world for generations to come. dynaCERT's professional management has a profound understanding of the latest developments and trends in the hydrogen marketplace and is poised to continue advancing as a global leader in this space. I am eager to work alongside dynaCERT's world-class team and being part of a company that is advancing hydrogen innovations."

Jim Payne, President and CEO of dynaCERT stated, "The dynaCERT Board of Directors is very pleased to welcome Dr. James Tansey as a director of the Company. Dr. Tansey has the proven track record to support dynaCERT in its upcoming Carbon Credit programme which will benefit all our clients by providing an annual stream of income to users of our HydraGENTM technology in addition to reducing fuel costs. Our entire Company, our stakeholders, clients, dealers and shareholders are joining me in greeting Dr. Tansey as a dynamic strong supporter of the furtherance of our hydrogen technology on a global scale across many industries world-wide."

About dynaCERT Inc.

dynaCERT Inc. manufactures and distributes Carbon Emission Reduction Technology along with its proprietary HydraLyticaTM Telematics, a means of monitoring fuel consumption and calculating GHG emissions savings designed for the tracking of possible future Carbon Credits for use with internal combustion engines. As part of the growing global hydrogen economy, our patented technology creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through a unique electrolysis system and supplies these gases through the air intake to enhance combustion, which has shown to lower carbon emissions and improve fuel efficiency. Our technology is designed for use with many types and sizes of diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, reefer trailers, off-road construction, power generation, mining and forestry equipment. Website: .

READER ADVISORY

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. In particular, information relating to Jeff Zajac cannot be independently verified. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance of achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success for new products and technologies; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of products and services; changes in technology and changes in laws and regulations; the uncertainty of the emerging hydrogen economy; including the hydrogen economy moving at a pace not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements; and the other risk factors disclosed under our profile on SEDAR at Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

On Behalf of the Board

Murray James Payne, CEO

Contacts

For more information:

Jim Payne, CEO & President

dynaCERT Inc.

#101 - 501 Alliance Avenue

Toronto, Ontario M6N 2J1

+1 (416) 766-9691 x 2

...

Investor Relations

dynaCERT Inc.

Nancy Massicotte

+1 (416) 766-9691 x 1

...

Disclaimer/Disclosure: Investorideas is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions.

Disclosure. DYA is a monthly featured cleantech stock on Investorideas effective March 1, 2024 for 6 months. (equivalent of 3500 month in stock)

More disclaimer info: Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas newswire

Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country.