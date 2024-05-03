J&K Police Starts Using GPS Tracker Anklets To Monitor Criminals On Bail

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, May 3 (IANS) J&K Police on Friday began using GPS anklet trackers to monitor criminals out on bail, an official said.
A police spokesman said: "In the first action of its kind, J&K Police used GPS tracker anklets on criminals who were bailed out in Kupwara district."
Kupwara police will utilise the GPS system to monitor criminals out on bail.
Two individuals jailed under the NDPS Act, Abid Ali Bhat and Abdul Majeed Bhat, were the first to be fitted with the monitoring anklets while being bailed out, the spokesman added.
MENAFN03052024000231011071ID1108171508
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.