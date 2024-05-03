First Large-Scale Alpine Solar Plant Approved In Switzerland

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The go-ahead has been given to build Switzerland's first large-scale solar project in the Bernese Oberland. The project must now forge ahead before winter arrives.

This content was published on May 3, 2024 - 14:25 2 minutes SRF

Planning permission for the solar plant on Alp Morgeten in the Simmental was given by the Frutigen-Niedersimmental District Governor's Office. In future, the plant will produce electricity for 3,000 households.

For project initiator Christian Haueter, the authorisation means one thing above all: a lot of work. However:“It is also satisfying that the project was approved after a thorough examination.”



Haueter attributes the approval to the fact that the project has broad local support. In addition, the solar plant generates local added value.



Four environmental protection organisations had campaigned against the planning application in advance. However, their objections were rejected by the regional governor's office.



The electrical connection lines required for the solar installation must be authorised in a separate federal procedure. The client may only begin construction on Morgeten once the federal government has approved the connection lines.



The pressure is on. Because from 2025, Alpine solar plants will have to supply a minimum amount of electricity. This is the only way they can benefit from an accelerated authorisation procedure.“That's why we need to get started as quickly as possible,” says Haueter, adding:“At an altitude of 2,000 metres, the construction time is very limited and hardly anything will be possible in the winter months.”



He therefore hopes that no further objections will be taken to the administrative court and delay the project.



Adapted from German by DeepL/kc

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here , and if you have feedback on this news story please write to ... .



External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

Email

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo newsletter.

News More Lindt & Sprüngli expands cocoa processing plant

This content was published on May 3, 2024 The new facility is improving production capacity in addition to creating a dozen new jobs.

Read more: Lindt & Sprüngli expands cocoa processing plant More Repeat offender Brian back in Swiss custody following brawl

This content was published on May 3, 2024 Brian was involved in a fight with another man, with whom he has been feuding for some time, say police.

Read more: Repeat offender Brian back in Swiss custody following brawl More One in three Swiss residents victims of discrimination

This content was published on May 3, 2024 Perceptions of discrimination were associated with problems in health, relationship and avoidance of certain situations.

Read more: One in three Swiss residents victims of discrimination More Medieval squirrels may have 'helped spread leprosy'

This content was published on May 3, 2024 An examination of squirrel remains in the United Kingdom has opened up interesting questions and possibilities in terms of the history of the disease.

Read more: Medieval squirrels may have 'helped spread leprosy' More Rise in laser and GPS spoofing attacks on Swiss aircraft

This content was published on May 3, 2024 GPS malfunctions, in particular, saw a large increase over the previous year, according to flight safety statistics.

Read more: Rise in laser and GPS spoofing attacks on Swiss aircraft More Two Red Cross drivers killed by gunmen in Sudan

This content was published on May 3, 2024 Two ICRC workers are killed in Sudan gun attack that left three others injured in the war-torn country.

Read more: Two Red Cross drivers killed by gunmen in Sudan More Swiss press freedom worsens despite climb in rankings

This content was published on May 3, 2024 Switzerland secures better spot in press freedom rankings as conditions deteriorate in other countries.

Read more: Swiss press freedom worsens despite climb in rankings More Swiss money laundering office registers record number of reports

This content was published on May 2, 2024 The Money Laundering Reporting Office Switzerland (MROS) registered a record number of reports of suspicious activity last year.

Read more: Swiss money laundering office registers record number of reports More Two teens accused of planning terror attack released from custody

This content was published on May 2, 2024 The Schaffhausen judiciary has released the two teenagers from custody who allegedly planned bomb attacks in Switzerland.

Read more: Two teens accused of planning terror attack released from custody More OECD: Sluggish economic activity slowing growth in Switzerland

This content was published on May 2, 2024 Sluggish economic activity at the start of the year is weighing on growth in Switzerland, with GDP expected to fall to 1.1% in 2024.

Read more: OECD: Sluggish economic activity slowing growth in Switzerland

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ... .