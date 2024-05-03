Lindt & Sprüngli Opens Plant Extension In Olten, Switzerland

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG / Key word(s): Expansion

Lindt & Sprüngli opens plant extension in Olten, Switzerland

03.05.2024 / 12:00 CET/CEST

Media Release | May 3, 2024 Kilchberg, May 3, 2024 – After around three years of construction, Lindt & Sprüngli today opened the plant extension to the Lindt Cocoa Center in Olten, Switzerland. A total of around 100 million Swiss francs was invested in expanding the plant, which produces cocoa mass for several Lindt & Sprüngli production sites in Europe.

With this significant expansion of its plant in Olten, Lindt & Sprüngli is reaffirming its commitment to Switzerland as a business location. The facility has been producing cocoa mass for the Lindt brand since 1991, initially exclusively for the production site in Kilchberg near Zurich. Since then, the plant in Olten has steadily grown in significance for the entire Lindt & Sprüngli Group, becoming the largest and most important cocoa mass plant within the global production network. Today, Olten supplies Swiss cocoa mass to several of Lindt & Sprüngli's European production sites. These further process and refine the cocoa mass in accordance with rigorous Swiss manufacturing standards. Forward-looking expansion for the entire Group

The expansion, which began in 2021, includes new production lines, a new loading bay for cocoa mass, a state-of-the-art laboratory, and the redesign of the plant's administrative offices. This project has created 12 new jobs at the Olten site. The extensive expansions since 2017 have doubled production capacity overall. During the opening ceremony, Marco Peter, CEO of Lindt & Sprüngli Switzerland, highlighted the key role the plant is to play in the future growth of the entire Group.“As an ultramodern and efficient cocoa mass plant, the Lindt Cocoa Center in Olten is crucial for further growth. The investment is also a commitment to strengthening Switzerland as a business location over the long term,” Marco Peter said. From the cocoa bean to cocoa mass

In Olten, the cocoa beans are delivered by rail and stored in special silos until they undergo further processing. First, the beans are cleaned while still in their shells and then broken open. Next, the cocoa nibs inside are roasted using a proprietary process that perfectly coordinates temperature and roasting time. The nibs are then crushed in mills, where pressure and friction create the viscous cocoa mass. With its characteristic smell and taste, this cocoa mass is the starting product for further processing into chocolate at one of Lindt & Sprüngli's production sites. Images can be found on our media database. Media Contact | +41 44 716 22 33 | ...

Investors Contact | +41 44 716 25 37 | ... About Lindt & Sprüngli

Lindt & Sprüngli has been enchanting the world with chocolate for over 175 years. The traditional Swiss company with its roots in Zurich is a global leader in the premium chocolate category. Lindt & Sprüngli produces quality chocolates today at its 12 own production sites in Europe and the USA. They are sold by 36 subsidiaries and branch offices, as well as via a network of more than 100 independent distributors around the globe. In addition, Lindt & Sprüngli runs around 520 own shops. With more than 14,500 employees, the Lindt & Sprüngli Group reported sales of CHF 5.2 billion in 2023. Our commitment to contributing to a more sustainable tomorrow is a key element driving the company's actions and ambitions. For the responsible sourcing of its most important raw material cocoa, the company launched its own program in 2008: the Lindt & Sprüngli Farming Program.

