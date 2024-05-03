 Between Theory And (Best) Practice: The Who's Who Of Power Electronics Gets Together In Stockholm

EQS-News: Schweizer Electronic AG / Key word(s): Market Report/Miscellaneous

03.05.2024 / 14:15 CET/CEST

Participation in the international conference SCAPE 2024 in Scandinavia

Industry experts exchange views on future technologies Schweizer Electronic AG's technical expertise an important part of the workshops Schramberg, 03.05.2024: When science and industry meet: From May 13-15, 2024, international experts from the semiconductor and PCB industries will meet in Stockholm, Sweden, for SCAPE 2024, a three-day conference on power electronics. Under the motto 'International Wide-Bandgap Power Electronics Applications Workshop', the aim of the event is the interdisciplinary exchange of expertise, the latest developments and visions for the future. At the invitation of a European OEM, SCHWEIZER will once again share its expertise with the industry through an interesting presentation and an exhibition area at the conference. The main topics of the conference will revolve around the latest technological developments in power electronics as well as the applications, possibilities and developments, e.g. through the use of materials such as silicon carbide (SiC) or gallium nitride (GaN). What makes SCAPE 2024 so exciting is the reflection of the scientific research results of the questions and topics in workshops, lectures and technical discussions with the perspective of the industry. In a thematic block on packaging technologies, Thomas Gottwald, Chief Technology Officer of Schweizer Electronic AG, will report on the groundbreaking p2 Pack technology in his presentation "Embedding of SiC Mosfet into a PCB". To illustrate this, SCHWEIZER will also present a high voltage evaluation kit, which will be available in the exhibition area. Thomas Gottwald is looking forward to high-level and interesting exchanges in Stockholm: "Cooperation and exchange with universities and research institutes as well as participation in important industry conferences such as SCAPE 2024 have always been very important to us. All major semiconductor manufacturers will be present and there will be plenty of room for new contacts. We look forward to interesting discussions, new input and the inspiration that will allow our industry to grow with new innovations. Together we can and will shape the future in Europe!





More information about SCAPE 2024 SCAPE 2024: May 13-15, Stockholm, Sweden (trippus)





About SCHWEIZER

Schweizer Electronic AG offers the latest, cutting-edge technology and consultancy expertise in the PCB industry. Thanks to its state-of-the-art production facilities in Schramberg, Germany and Jintan, China as well as close partnerships with other technology leaders, SCHWEIZER provides individual PCB & Embedding solutions. SCHWEIZER's innovative PCB technologies are used in the most demanding applications, for example, in the Automotive, Aviation, Industry & Medical and Communications & Computing sectors, and are characterised by their extremely high quality and energy-saving and environmentally-friendly features. The company was founded by Christoph Schweizer in 1849 and is listed at the Stuttgart and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges (ticker symbol „SCE“, „ISIN DE 000515623“).





