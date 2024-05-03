|
Interroll Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Interroll Annual General Meeting 2024: All proposals receive approval
03.05.2024 / 18:20 CET/CEST
Sant'Antonino, Switzerland, May 3, 2024. At the Annual General Meeting of Interroll Holding AG on May 3, 2024, the shareholders approved all proposals of the Board of Directors by a large majority.
The appropriation of profits for the financial year 2023 was approved by a large majority. The shareholders will receive a distribution in the form of a dividend of CHF 32.00, which is unchanged compared to the previous year.
In two separate votes, the shareholders approved the possible maximum total amount of remuneration for the members of the Board of Directors for the period from the 2024 Annual General Meeting to the 2025 Annual General Meeting and the possible maximum total amount of remuneration for the members of the Group Executive Board for 2024.
All proposed board of directors confirmed
Paul Zumbühl was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors by a large majority.
End of Media Release
| Language:
| English
| Company:
| Interroll Holding AG
|
| Via Gorelle 3
|
| 6594 S.Antonino
|
| Switzerland
| Phone:
| +41 91 850 25 25
| Fax:
| +41 91 850 25 55
| E-mail:
| ...
| Internet:
|
| ISIN:
| CH0006372897
| Valor:
| 637289
| Listed:
| SIX Swiss Exchange
| EQS News ID:
| 1895541
|
| End of News
| EQS News Service
MENAFN03052024004691010666ID1108171455
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.