Interroll Annual General Meeting 2024: All Proposals Receive Approval


5/3/2024 2:22:02 PM

Interroll Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Interroll Annual General Meeting 2024: All proposals receive approval
03.05.2024 / 18:20 CET/CEST

Sant'Antonino, Switzerland, May 3, 2024. At the Annual General Meeting of Interroll Holding AG on May 3, 2024, the shareholders approved all proposals of the Board of Directors by a large majority.

The appropriation of profits for the financial year 2023 was approved by a large majority. The shareholders will receive a distribution in the form of a dividend of CHF 32.00, which is unchanged compared to the previous year.

In two separate votes, the shareholders approved the possible maximum total amount of remuneration for the members of the Board of Directors for the period from the 2024 Annual General Meeting to the 2025 Annual General Meeting and the possible maximum total amount of remuneration for the members of the Group Executive Board for 2024.

All proposed board of directors confirmed
Paul Zumbühl was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors by a large majority.


Company: Interroll Holding AG
Via Gorelle 3
6594 S.Antonino
Switzerland
Phone: +41 91 850 25 25
Fax: +41 91 850 25 55
E-mail: ...
Internet:
ISIN: CH0006372897
Valor: 637289
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
