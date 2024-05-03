Leptos Estates Enters India To Make Dreams Of A Mediterranean Holiday Home Come True

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India

The six-decade, family-run property development firm is offering prospective Indian home buyers a unique opportunity to get a Permanent Residency in Cyprus and Greece For Indian investors it presents a chance to make good returns from their property investments in both countries at a minimum cost of an affordable INR 2.5 crore with multiple benefits

Leptos Estates , a six-decade, family-run, real estate and property development firm that builds and sells residential, commercial and holiday residences including premium apartments and luxury villas in Greece and Cyprus, has finally marked its entry into the Indian market.



Adonis Beach Villa - Cyprus





Over the past 64 years, the firm has sold 25,000 sophisticated, environment friendly and aesthetically designed properties to homeowners worldwide including in China, Russia, Africa and the Middle East. Helmed by the second-generation real estate industry stalwart Mr. Pantelis Leptos, Leptos Estates, has now turned its focus on the Indian market offering prospective Indian home buyers and investors an opportunity to invest in property in Cyprus and Greece with the added advantage of securing Permanent Residency (PR) of both countries.





Prospective Indian homeowners interested in Cyprus can get a PR with a minimum property investment of Euro 300.000 + VAT; while for Greece a PR can be acquired with a minimum property investment of Euro

250.000 with 0% VAT (valid until end of 2024).





“We can't be more excited to have Indian families explore the local culture of Greece and Cyprus from the comfort of their own homes in these beautiful destinations. The Indian market offers a huge potential for us as well as for prospective Indian home buyers and investors. We look forward to seeing the people of this country not only own some of the most stunning European properties but also secure their permanent residency in the process!” said Mr. Pantelis M. Leptos, Co-President of Leptos Group of Companies .





Cyprus has always been a popular choice among foreign investors due to the high-quality of life it offers, year-round sunshine and natural beauty. For investors, ease of doing business and investment incentives make it a lucrative destination both to live in and to do business in.





A selection of Leptos Estates properties eligible for a Cyprus Permanent Residency are Venus Gardens - a unique residential resort with hilltop homes located just a short walk from the

Paphos

coastline and the blue waters of the Mediterranean Sea; Coral Sea Villas - 63 state-of-the-art freehold-detached seafront villas situated in one of the most sought-after locations in Paphos; and Limassol Park - luxury apartments just 12 minutes from the sea and surrounded by landscaped gardens.





In Greece, one of the oldest civilizations in the world, a healthy climate, good food, and wine enjoyed in your own home are major draws for those looking to invest in property.





Indians can invest in any of these Leptos Estates properties in Greece and acquire a Permanent Residency thereafter.

Aphrodite Beachfront I , II, III & 5

in Crete offer apartments, penthouses with roof gardens, maisonettes and villas with magnificent views of the Mediterranean Sea and the picturesque mountains; the Cretan-style beach-front Viglia Beach Villas, just 300 meters away from the bustling marina of Kastelli, are tailor-made for those looking for opulence and comfort in a beachfront palace; and the

Molos Beach Village

offering a variety of one and two-bedroom apartments, as well as two and three-bedroom garden villas, maisonettes, and penthouses that make for excellent investments in Greece.





“The options of owning a second home or a holiday home in India are narrowing down with popular destinations like Goa, becoming saturated. The quality of life is compromised and the amenities and benefits one expects from such investments are slowly dwindling. What Leptos Estates is offering is unmatched in terms of affordability, luxury, sustainability, aesthetics and even hand-holding you through the entire process of buying your home,” said Sanjay Sachdev, Group Marketing Director, Leptos Estates .“We want Indians to start looking at Greece and Cyprus as the ideal destinations for their dream Mediterranean home. Our one-stop solutions from signing of the title deed, renting out homes, upgrading to helping you resell, ensure the entire process is seamless and completely pain-free,” he added.





About Leptos Estates

Leptos Estates is a six-decade, family-run, real estate and property development firm that specializes in property sales from residential, commercial and holiday residences including premium apartments and luxury villas in Cyprus and Greece.





Offering a one-stop solution to home buyers and investors worldwide, the firm has an extensive land bank, owning prime locations in Cyprus and Greece (Athens, Paros, Santorini, and Crete).





Leptos Estates is part of the Leptos Group headquartered in Paphos, Cyprus, that operates businesses in the hospitality, education and healthcare sectors. The organisation has achieved its success through an international network of sales service in 75 countries, its vast investment in land purchasing and an effective after-sales service support.