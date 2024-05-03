Techmediabreaks Senestech Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) Schedules Release Of Q1 2024 Financial Results, Earnings Call

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) SenesTech (NASDAQ: SNES) , the leader in fertility control to manage animal pest populations, is planning to release its financial results for the first quarter of 2024, or the period ended March 31,

2024. The company announced that it will release the Q1 financial report on May 9, 2024, after the market closes. In addition, the company will host a conference call/live webcast that same day to discuss the financial report; the call will begin at 5 p.m. Those interested in accessing the call can dial (844) 308-3351 or (412) 317-5407. An archived version of the call will be available on the company's website or by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088, and then using access code 2801164.

To view the webinar, visit



To view the full press release, visit



About SenesTech Inc.

SenesTech is committed to improving the health of the world by humanely managing animal-pest populations through fertility control. The company invented ContraPest, the only U.S. EPA-registered contraceptive for male and female rats, as well as Evolve and Evolve Mouse, EPA-designated minimum-risk contraceptive for rodents, reflecting the company's mission to provide products that are proactive, safe and sustainable. ContraPest and Evolve fit seamlessly into all integrated pest-management programs, significantly improving the overall goal of effective pest management. The company strives for clean cities, efficient businesses and happy households by providing a product designed to be humane, effective and sustainable.

The latest news and updates relating to SNES are available in the company's newsroom at



