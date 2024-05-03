Tinygemsbreaks Aditxt Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTX) Announces Securities Purchase Agreements, Anticipates Receiving Approximately $4.2M From Placement

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Aditxt

(NASDAQ: ADTX) , a company dedicated to discovering, developing and deploying promising health innovations, has entered into securities purchase agreements. The agreements are for the purchase and sale of 4,186 shares of the Company's Series C-1 Convertible Preferred Stock and 4,186 shares of the Company's D-1 Preferred Stock, as well as warrants to purchase approximately 1.65 million shares of common stock in a private placement. According to the announcement, the shares of Series C-1 Convertible Preferred Stock are valued at $1,000 per share and are initially convertible into approximately 1.65 million shares of common stock at a conversion price of $2.47 per share. The Series D-1 Preferred Stock allows the holders to vote, along with the holders of the company's common stock, on proposals related to shares of common stock that Aditxt is authorized to issue. The warrants will be exercisable six months after the initial issuance date at an exercise price of $2.595 per share and will expire five years from the date of issuance. The company plans to use the funds to pay for obligations related to its merger agreement with Evofem Biosciences Inc. as well as for working capital and other general corporate purposes. The private placement is expected to close on or about May 6, 2024, and will be subject to customary closing conditions. Dawson James Securities is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

To view the full press release, visit

About Aditxt Inc.

Aditxt is an innovation platform dedicated to discovering, developing and deploying promising innovations. Aditxt's ecosystem of research institutions, industry partners and shareholders collaboratively drive its mission to“Make Promising Innovations Possible Together.” The innovation platform is the cornerstone of Aditxt's strategy, where multiple disciplines drive disruptive growth and address significant societal challenges. Aditxt operates a unique model that democratizes innovation, ensures every stakeholder's voice is heard and valued, and empowers collective progress. Aditxt has a diverse innovation portfolio, including Adimune(TM) Inc., which is leading the charge in developing a novel class of therapeutics for retraining the immune system to combat organ rejection, autoimmunity and allergies. Adivir(TM) Inc. focuses on enhancing national and population health and impacting public health globally. Pearsanta(TM) Inc. delivers rapid, personalized and high-quality lab testing accessible anytime, anywhere, led by its CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited clinical laboratory based in Richmond, Virginia. For more information, please visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to ADTX are available in the company's newsroom at

