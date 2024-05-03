Eaton Highlights Cybersecurity Education, Skilled Workforce Training Programs At White House Cyber Workforce Event

MENAFN - 3BL) PITTSBURGH, May 3, 2024 /3BL/ - Intelligent power management company Eaton participated in The White House Office of the National Cyber Director's Convening on Cyber Workforce event on April 29 to underscore its commitment to cybersecurity training across industries. The company's vice president of engineering and technology, Luiz Fernando Huet de Bacellar participated in the roundtable discussion with U.S. business, government and community leaders.

The need for cybersecurity professionals is projected to grow by 32% by 2032 and Eaton's multipronged efforts are strengthening the talent pipeline for the cybersecurity workforce. With more than 27,000 employees in the U.S., Eaton provides in-depth cybersecurity education for its workforce across all levels of its business to help customers build safer, more cybersecure electrical networks. Further, Eaton is expanding its U.S manufacturing and providing cybersecurity training for new employees; the company announced more than $200 million in manufacturing investments and the addition of over 800 jobs in Texas and Wisconsin in 2023. Long running Eaton collaborations with leading universities and industry organizations are attracting and preparing the next generation of cybersecurity professionals.

“As digital threats continue to evolve and proliferate, and critical systems become more connected and digitalized, more skilled cybersecurity professionals are needed across every industry and sector,” said Luiz Fernando Huet de Bacellar, PhD, Eaton's vice president, engineering and technology.“At Eaton, we believe developing cybersecurity professionals is essential to ensure a safe and secure future. We're taking steps within and outside of our organization to instill cybersecurity education at every level to create trusted environments."

The company contributed over $1 million to provide real-world cybersecurity experience for students at the Eaton Cybersecurity SAFE (Security Assessment and Forensic Examination) Lab at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) and will invest more than $500,000 over the next three years to facilitate ongoing education and training at RIT's ESL Global Cybersecurity Institute.

Eaton also collaborates with Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) to advance cybersecurity education and research. As a Partner Member of CMU's CyLab Security and Privacy Institute, Eaton has contributed over $460,000 to support collaborative cybersecurity research and education.

Eaton's Product Cybersecurity Center of Excellence and secure-by-design philosophy ensure that its products meet rigorous cybersecurity and safety design standards. Over 95% of its product development teams have participated in cybersecurity training. The company's cybersecurity experts integrate cybersecurity processes and a secure development lifecycle into every stage of product development.

Further, Eaton works closely with industry organizations such as the National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA), the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), Microsoft, TechAccord , UL , the International Society of Automation (ISA) Global Cybersecurity Alliance (ISAGCA) and others to drive the development and adoption of global cybersecurity standards and technology breakthroughs.

The company's Cybersecurity Perspectives virtual learning forum has brought together more than 5,000 registered attendees with experts from around the world for nearly five years to advance a more cybersecure future. To learn more, visit Eaton/cybersecurity .

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to protecting the environment and improving the quality of life for people everywhere. We make products for the data center, utility, industrial, commercial, machine building, residential, aerospace and mobility markets. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power ─ today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we're accelerating the planet's transition to renewable energy sources, helping to solve the world's most urgent power management challenges, and building a more sustainable society for people today and generations to come.

Eaton was founded in 1911 and has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange for more than a century. We reported revenues of $23.2 billion in 2023 and serve customers in more than 160 countries. For more information, visit Eaton . Follow us on LinkedIn .

