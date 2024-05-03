IHF Beach Handball World Championships Place Qatar In Group D

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Beijing: The draw for the 11th IHF Men's and Women's Beach Handball World Championships which is due to be staged in China has placed the Qatari men's team in Group D, alongside Germany, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

Group A included Australia, Oman, Denmark, and Hungary, with Tunisia, Spain, China, and Brazil in Group B and Puerto Rico, Portugal, Argentina, and Croatia in Group C.

The tournament is set to be held on the Chinese Pingtan Island during Jun.18 and 23. The Qatari team achieved numerous milestones in the past years, primarily obtaining the silver medal at the 11th edition of The World Games took place in Birmingham, Alabama, USA, in 2022, and subsequently ranked third twice in Brazil world championship 2014, and Hungary 2016. Also, the Qatari team won the Asian title six times in 2011, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2023.

The team won the gold medal in 2012, 2014 and 2016 Asian Beach Games, in addition to winning the gold medal at the 2nd edition of the GCC Beach Games held in Doha in 2015.