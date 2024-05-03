Sheikh Joaan Conveys Amir's Condolences To UAE President

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: President of the Qatar Olympic Committee HE Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani conveyed the condolences of the Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to his brother the President of the sisterly United Arab Emirates HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, on the death of the late HH Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al-Nahyan.



His Excellency also conveyed the condolences of the Father Amir HH Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, and the Deputy Amir HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani.



His Excellency extended his condolences to Their Highnesses, members of the Al-Nahyan family and the family of the deceased, during the President of the United Arab Emirates reception of HE President of the Qatar Olympic Committee Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani and HE Sheikh Al Qaqa bin Hamad Al-Thani at Al Mushrif Palace in Abu Dhabi this afternoon.