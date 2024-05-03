Heatwave In India: 7 Coldest Places In India To Visit NOW

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Here are seven destinations that provide cool temperatures and unique experiences.

The capital of Sikkim, Gangtok, combines natural beauty, cultural richness, and adventure. Trekking, river rafting, monasteries, and Kanchenjunga range vistas await visitors.

Renowned for its meadows of flowers and snow-capped peaks, Gulmarg is a popular summer destination for skiing, trekking, and golfing.



Manali is another Himachal Pradesh gem with snow-capped mountains, rich greenery, and paragliding and skiing. The Rohtang Pass offers stunning views and a cool escape from summer.

Leh-Ladakh is a haven for nature and adventure aficionados. Its stunning scenery, peaceful monasteries, thrilling sports like trekking and river rafting make it a summer hotspot.

Visitors can explore the famous Tawang Monastery, enjoy scenic drives through snow-covered landscapes, and experience the rich Tibetan Buddhist culture of the region.



Skiers go to Auli for its clean slopes and Himalayan vistas. Cable cars, trekking, and camping are all available on the snow-capped summits.

Darjeeling is a beautiful hill town in WB known for its tea plants. Visit Buddhist temples, ride the UNESCO-listed Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, and enjoy the cold atmosphere.