Janhvi Kapoor To Shah Rukh Khan-List Of Stars' House On Airbnb 


5/3/2024 2:01:21 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Before Janhvi Kapoor, several Indian superstars, like Shah Rukh Khan and Yuvraj Singh, placed their residences on Airbnb, allowing guests to experience one-of-a-kind stays at their homes. Check them out.


Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor has converted her Chennai house into a beautiful hotel property that can be rented online through Airbnb, a California-based vacation rental firm.


Her mother and the late actress Sridevi owned this mansion before her. Janhvi and her sister Khushi have shared some of the fondest childhood experiences in the house.


Shah Rukh Khan and Airbnb partnered on this house in 2020, which is located in the green suburb of Panchsheel Park in South Delhi.

From intricately textured walls and colourful tapestries to sparkling chandeliers, SRK's Delhi house has evoked numerous memories for the actor's family throughout the years.


Yuvraj Singh has also signed up as an Airbnb host, offering guests a stay at his property in Goa, Casa Singh. The home is located on a hilltop with stunning views.


Mystery Machine (Malibu, United States)


Hocus Pocus (Danvers, United States)


Home Alone (Chicago, United States)


Shrek's Swamp (Scotland, United Kingdom)


Barbie's Malibu DreamHouse – Ken's Way (Malibu, United States)

