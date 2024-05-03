Bengaluru Rains Bring Joy To Residents After 3 Months Of Scorching Heat; WATCH Viral Videos

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Heavy rainfall has begun in Bengaluru, much to the delight of its residents who have endured sweltering temperatures for three months. Across the city, heavy downpours have been reported, prompting netizens to share videos on social media platforms, spreading the joy of the rain. Today, residents of Silicon City are celebrating the much-needed relief brought by the rain.

The city celebrated its first rain with enthusiasm as heavy downpours graced many parts of Bengaluru. Today, the city continues to experience cloudy skies accompanied by thunder and lightning, offering respite from the relentless heat.

Citizens who sought refuge from the scorching sun in Bengaluru have finally been greeted by the long-awaited rainfall. The weather department has issued predictions of continued heavy rain in Silicon City today, which has already commenced in various areas, with some witnessing intense thunderstorms and dark clouds looming overhead. Motorists are advised to exercise caution on the slick roads.

This afternoon, clouds gathered in the sky, and now, rain blankets most parts of the city. Areas surrounding Vidhana Soudha are experiencing particularly heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderous claps. Rainfall has been reported in Majestic, KR Circle, KR Market, Town Hall, Richmond Circle, MG Road, Yeshavantpur, Govardhana, Jalahalli Cross, Nagarabavi, and Vijayanagar.

During this rainfall, Bengaluru residents are taking to social media platforms to share videos capturing the beauty and intensity of the downpour. These viral videos depict the joy and relief felt by residents as the rains finally arrive, bringing with them a sense of rejuvenation and renewal to the city.

As Bengaluru continues to be enveloped by rain clouds, residents remain hopeful for more showers to alleviate the heat and bring further joy to the city.