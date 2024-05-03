IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma Breaks His Silence Over Hardik Pandya Replacing Him As Mumbai Indians Captain

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Reflecting on recent events, Rohit Sharma opened up about the whirlwind experience of losing his captaincy in the IPL to Hardik Pandya, only to find him as his deputy for the upcoming T20 World Cup. The transition raised eyebrows across the cricketing community, surprising many of Rohit's fans and prompting some unrest, evident in the booing of Hardik during his initial matches as captain this IPL season.

In a media interaction, Rohit Sharma acknowledged the ups and downs of life, stating, "Not everything will go your way. It has been a great experience." Despite the unexpected turn of events, Rohit maintained composure, emphasizing that playing under Pandya is akin to any other captaincy experience he's had in the past.

Speculation has swirled regarding Rohit's dynamic with Pandya and the handling of the leadership transition by the Mumbai Indians franchise, particularly given Rohit's significant contributions to the team's five IPL title victories. However, Rohit downplayed any perceived tension, asserting that he's accustomed to playing under various captains, citing his experience with the likes of Dhoni, Sehwag, and Kohli, both in international and franchise cricket.

While facing criticism for his batting performances in previous seasons, Rohit Sharma has shown a resurgence in form during the current IPL edition, amassing 314 runs in 10 innings. Downplaying the chatter surrounding his recent experiences, Rohit remains focused on his role as a player, stating, "Whatever is there, you go by it and then try and do what is required from you."