IPL 2024: Anushka Sharma's Luxurious Birthday Bash With Virat Kohli And RCB Squad

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The internet is buzzing with photos from Anushka Sharma's 36th birthday celebration in Bengaluru, where she was joined by husband Virat Kohli and the RCB squad. The intimate gathering, shared by RCB skipper Faf du Plessis on Instagram, captured a heartwarming moment as Virat held Anushka close during their dinner with friends.

Virat went all out to make the evening special, organizing a luxurious dinner with personalized touches at a Bangalore restaurant. The attention to detail was evident, with custom menu cards and a beautifully decorated table adorned with elegant white tulips, delicate candles, and exquisite wine glasses.

Sharing a glimpse of the custom menu cover that read 'Celebrating Anushka' with the restaurant's name, Lupa, Virat expressed his gratitude to chef Manu Chandra for curating an unforgettable dining experience. It was undoubtedly a night to remember, filled with good company and gourmet delights.

