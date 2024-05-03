Supreme Court To Consider Interim Bail For Arvind Kejriwal Amid Election Season, Hearing Set For May 7

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a significant development, the Supreme Court on Friday (May 3) hinted at the possibility of granting interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, citing the ongoing election season. The apex court instructed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to be prepared to discuss this aspect when the case is taken up on Tuesday, May 7.

A bench comprising Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta stressed the need for openness in the proceedings, cautioning against assumptions regarding the outcome of the bail plea. The court urged the ED to propose potential conditions if interim bail is granted to Kejriwal and also questioned whether he should continue signing files as the chief minister.

"We may grant or we may not grant. But we must be open to you as neither side should be taken by surprise," Justice Khanna remarked during the hearing.

On March 21, CM Kejriwal was arrested by the ED in connection with a money laundering case linked to Delhi's former excise policy. Despite several bail pleas, he remained in custody, prompting calls from the BJP for his resignation. Meanwhile, his wife, Sunita Kejriwal, has been actively participating in the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) election campaigning.

In a related development, the Delhi High Court dismissed a plea challenging Kejriwal's arrest in the money laundering case, stating that it is not maintainable. The court highlighted Kejriwal's ability to approach the judiciary for appropriate proceedings, noting that the petition failed to specify the individual challenging the arrest.

