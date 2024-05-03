Sara Tendulkar Talks About Her PCOS Problem; She Also Suffered From Hormonal Acne-Read On

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara shares her experience with PCOS and acne,

Sara Tendulkar's makeover into a stunning diva has astounded her followers. However, when she grew older, the cricketer's daughter battled with PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome) and acne.

Sara, who has become the grand ambassador of Korean beauty, recently spoke up about her challenges and how she is currently at the best moment of her life.

She said, "I had PCOS, and growing up, I had a lot of acne and tried so many things, from acids to retinol to lasers. But what helped me was tackling the root of the problem. I had to change my lifestyle-do a lot of weight training and eat a protein-rich diet. That has helped me deal with my breakouts and prevent new ones. And

course, staying hydrated. If I do end up getting hormonal acne that isn't due to lifestyle, I put on a pimple patch.".



Sara Tendulkar even claimed she worked for a cosmetics firm for three years while studying biomedicine.



Sara Tendulkar is now one of the most beautiful celebrity kids, and her followers have discovered the secret to her glowing skin.

