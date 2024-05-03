'I Was Detached From The Result' - Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Last-Over Approach Against SRH

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Veteran Indian seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar showcased a remarkable display of composure as he defended 12 runs in the final over against Rajasthan Royals on Thursday. Despite the pressure, Bhuvneshwar maintained a detached mindset, focusing solely on executing his skills rather than worrying about the outcome.

Speaking after the game, Bhuvneshwar emphasized the importance of the process over the result. "I was literally thoughtless, I was not thinking about the result. I was just trying to do what I can do," he stated. With the match hanging in the balance and an extra fielder forced onto the boundary due to slow over rate penalties, Bhuvneshwar's task was challenging. However, he remained unfazed, delivering a low full toss on the final ball that resulted in a crucial lbw dismissal.

Reflecting on his exceptional performance with the new ball, Bhuvneshwar expressed his delight at swinging the ball early on in the innings, reminiscent of his prime days. He attributed his success to enjoying the swinging conditions and seizing the opportunity to take early wickets.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals' batsman Riyan Parag addressed concerns about the team's batting collapse in the slog overs. Despite a strong start, Parag acknowledged the disciplined bowling performance by Sunrisers Hyderabad, particularly praising Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, and Pat Cummins for their effective execution under pressure.

While Parag has been in impressive form this season, he remained grounded about his chances of national selection for the T20 World Cup. Nonetheless, he expressed happiness for his teammates, particularly Sanju Samson, who received a call-up to the national squad, highlighting the collective goal of bringing the World Cup home.