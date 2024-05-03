Iran Releases Crew Of Seized Ship MSC ARIES, Including 16 Indians, On Humanitarian Grounds

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has announced the release of all crew members aboard the Israeli-linked ship, MSC ARIES, which was seized by Iran's Revolutionary Guards in the Strait of Hormuz. The vessel, that was flagged under Portugal, was captured on April 13, with a crew of 25, including 17 Indians. While most of the crew remains onboard, one crew member, Ann Tessa Joseph, was released on April 18 by Iranian authorities.

Amirabdollahian described the crew's release as a humanitarian gesture, allowing them to return to their respective countries alongside the ship's captain. However, Iran will maintain control of the vessel under judicial detention.

Elon Musk's Tesla sues Indian battery maker 'Tesla Power' for using its brand name; check details

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs had said that the return of the Indian crew would depend on various factors, including contractual obligations. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed the crew's good health and ongoing communication with Iranian authorities regarding their release.

Iran alleged that the seized ship deactivated its radar in Iranian territorial waters, posing a threat to navigation security.

Meanwhile, Iran-backed Houthi militias continue targeting merchant ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, prompting vessels to take longer routes through the Indian Ocean to avoid attacks.

After US campuses, now several pro-Palestine and pro-Israel face off at Australian university (WATCH)

Last month, the Houthi militia carried out its first confirmed deep-sea assault on the merchant vessel MSC Orion, located approximately 600 kilometers off the coast of Yemen.