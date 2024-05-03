'Hand Over Neha Murder Case To CBI', HM Amit Shah Says In Karnataka Rally

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, May 3 (IANS) Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday criticised Congress-led Karnataka government over the handling of Neha Hiremath's murder case, stressing that the matter must be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

HM Shah said this while addressing a massive public rally to garner support for the BJP candidate from Chikkodi Lok Sabha seat, Anna Saheb Jolle.

Neha Hiremath, an MCA student and Congress leader's daughter, was murdered by a Muslim youth with whom she was in a 'relationship'.

Referring to the Neha Hiremath murder case, HM Amit Shah said "they (Karnataka government) are claiming it to be a personal matter".

"What personal matter? A girl who did not want to get converted to another religion was finished off. I met Neha's mother two days ago in Hubballi. She explained her daughter was pressurised to get converted to another religion. I warn the Congress government, if you are not capable of probing the matter efficiently, hand it over to the CBI," HM Amit Shah said.

He further said that those who did injustice to Neha Hiremath would be hanged upside down to teach them a lesson, and the BJP will give justice to Neha.

The Congress has fielded Priyanka Jarkiholi, daughter of Minister for PWD Satish Jarkiholi from Chikkodi against BJP's Anna Saheb Jolle.