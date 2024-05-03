LS Polls: AIMIM In Contest For Mumbai North Central Seat

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 3 (IANS) The All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Friday fielded its candidate for the Mumbai North Central Lok Sabha constituency.

Party nominee Ramzan Chaudhary filed his nomination for the Mumbai North Central seat which will now witness a four-cornered contest.

Besides Chaudhary (AIMIM), in the constituency, ace criminal lawyer Ujjwal Nikam has been fielded by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress named its Mumbai city unit president Prof. Varsha Gaikwad while the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi fileded Santosh Ambulge.

National spokesperson and AIMIM Mumbai MLA Waris Pathan said that in addition, the party is contesting three other seats from the 48 LS constituencies in the state.

They are -- Aurangabad where sitting MP and AIMIM state president Syed Imtiaz Jaleel has been fielded, Siddiqui Ibrahim (Osmanabad) and Anil Sundke (Pune).

All these four Lok Sabha constituencies are all set for four-sided contests since the MahaYuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi candidates plus the VBA and its erstwhile ally AIMIM are pitted against each other.