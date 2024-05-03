Turkey Cuts Trade With Israel In Response To Gaza Policies

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Turkey's decision to halt trade with Israel escalates Middle East tensions.



Triggered by Gaza conflict concerns, this move includes a ban on 54 goods such as steel, cement, and chemicals, due to Israel denying Turkish aid flights into Gaza.



These restrictions will persist until Israel's military ceases operations in Gaza and allows uninterrupted humanitarian aid.



Amidst domestic political shifts following local elections, economic and foreign policy issues, particularly relations with Israel, have prominently influenced Turkey's stance.



President Erdoğan criticizes Israeli actions in Gaza, describing them as international law violations, highlighting his support for Palestinians.







This reflects Turkey's fluctuating relations with Israel, oscillating between economic ties and political discord over Palestine.



In retaliation, Israel has introduced potential sanctions and encouraged allies to reevaluate economic connections with Turkey.



These measures could impact sectors heavily reliant on bilateral trade in construction materials and industrial goods.



These developments underscore deeper global dynamics, potentially influencing regional stability and international diplomacy.



Ongoing international discussions emphasize the importance of these actions for future Middle Eastern governance and peace initiatives.

Colombia cuts ties with Israel

On Wednesday morning, Colombian President Gustavo Petro declared the severance of diplomatic ties with Israel effective Thursday, May 2nd.



This announcement unfolded during a speech in Bogotá's Plaza de Bolívar, coinciding with International Workers' Day celebrations.



Petro cited actions by Israeli leadership, which he labeled genocidal, as the catalyst for this decision.



Addressing thousands who rallied for government social reforms, Petro expressed grave concerns about the war in Gaza.



He emphasized the severe impact on children and reaffirmed Colombia's solidarity with Palestine.

