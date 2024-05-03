Stocks in Play

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Aclara Resources Inc

5/3/2024 - 9:41 AM EST - TC Energy Corporation : Released its first quarter results today. Comparable earnings of $1.3 billion or $1.24 per common share compared to $1.2 billion or $1.21 per common share in 2023 and net income attributable to common shares of $1.2 billion or $1.16 per common share compared to $1.3 billion or $1.29 per common share in first quarter 2023. TC Energy Corporation shares T are trading unchanged at $49.81.









