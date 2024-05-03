Journalists And Officials Gather At Landi Kotal Press Club To Celebrate Press Freedom Day

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) On the occasion of Press Freedom Day, a vibrant event unfolded at the District Khyber Landi Kotal Press Club, drawing together journalists, officials, and members of the community to champion freedom of expression and press freedom.

Distinguished figures including Journalist Shams Mohmand, President of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Union of Journalists, DG Pemra Operations Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Amjad Afridi, Additional Assistant Commissioner Landi Kotal Syed Ramiz Ali Shah, Tehsil Chairman Shah Khalid Shinwari, former president of Teachers Association Ghafar Shinwari, and local journalists gathered to commemorate the significance of this day.

Addressing the attendees, speakers emphasized the pivotal role of a free press in societal progress, citing examples of nations that have thrived on the principles of freedom of expression and press freedom.

Senior journalist Shams Mohmand underscored the importance of World Press Freedom Day in advocating for press freedom globally. He elaborated on the constitutional provisions safeguarding freedom of expression in Pakistan, stressing that journalism serves as a mirror to society.

Recognizing the challenges faced by journalists, Mohmand paid tribute to the courage and sacrifice of journalists who have dedicated themselves to independent journalism, often at great personal risk.

Tehsil Chairman Shah Khalid Shinwari commended the Landi Kotal Press Club for its objective journalism and its role in addressing regional issues. He urged the government to address the challenges confronting journalists and prioritize press freedom.

Fazl-ur-Rahman Afridi, Chief of Awami National Party in Khyber district, lauded the journalists' efforts in highlighting regional issues and called for government intervention to address the region's challenges.

Despite the commendations, participants also highlighted the obstacles faced by journalists, including bureaucratic hurdles and societal resistance. They emphasized the need for government authorities to facilitate transparent and timely access to information for media representatives.

The event concluded with participants taking a symbolic walk in Bacha Khan Chowk, raising slogans in support of journalists' rights and protection.

Similar ceremonies were held across the country, reaffirming the collective commitment to upholding press freedom and advocating for the rights of journalists.