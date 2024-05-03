AFU Repelled Ten Attacks In Orikhivske And On Left Bank Over Last Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the south, Ukrainian troops repelled two Russian assaults in the Orikhiv area and eight on the left bank of the Dnipro River in the temporarily occupied Kherson region.

According to Ukrinform, the press service of the Southern Defense Forces reported this on Telegram .

"The previous day in the operational zone of the Southern Defense Forces was spent in counter-battery confrontation and repulsion of enemy attacks. The enemy kept trying to drive our units out of their positions, but failed. In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers made 2 assaults: 1 near Staromayorske and 1 near Robotyne. On the left bank of the Dnipro River in the temporarily occupied Kherson region, the enemy made 8 unsuccessful attacks. Having suffered losses, they retreated to their original positions," the statement said.

Enemy hitswith guided aerial bomb, casualties reported

It is also noted that 260 reconnaissance UAVs were recorded flying in the operational zone of the Southern Defense Forces over the past day.

As Ukrinform reported, the total combat losses of the Russian army in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to May 3, 2024 amounted to about 472,140 people, including 1,270 over the past day.