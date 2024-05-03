Javed Akhtar Explains Why He Doesn't Like Speaking 'Inspiring Words' At Openings

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 3 (IANS) Inaugurating the Mumbai Art Fair at the Nehru Centre on Friday, acclaimed poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar opened up on why he does not like to speak words of inspiration when he is invited to preside over events.

Interacting with the media, on being asked to share inspirational words for the benefit of young artists, the poet, dressed in his trademark flowing kurta and churidar, said, "Sharing inspiring words, or giving inspiration, these are very condescending and patronising things to do. I really don't like doing it, I have great respect for young people."

Talking about why he believes young people are special, he said, "I think they are finding their own ways. They will think what I can't think, they will see what I can't see. Painters are your eyes in a way, they show you what you missed."

When asked about best art work to caught his eye at the fair, Akhtar said, "You can't say that this work of art is the best. There are different artists who has different aesthetics and different sensibilities, a different understanding or point of view."

He then went on to say, "But I can tell you, there are quite a few, more than a few of them, who are exceptionally good. That is how it is in every field of life. There are many people who work, some are good, some are really good and some are learning."

Actor-turned-painter Suchitra Krishnamoorthi also showcased her paintings on the opening day of the Mumbai Art Fair.