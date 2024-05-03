Enemy Hits Kharkiv With Guided Aerial Bomb, Casualties Reported

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to preliminary information, the Russian forces hit Kharkiv with a guided aerial bomb. One woman was killed and two men were injured.

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

According to him, a private house caught fire.

Later, Syniehubov reported that a woman died as a result of the strikes, and a 78-year-old man suffered an acute stress reaction.



Enemy hits civilian infrastructure in Chuhuiv

"At least two private houses were destroyed. The liquidation of the consequences continues," wrote the regional governor.

As reported, the Russians hit a residential area in Kharkiv's Kholodnohirskyi district, damaging a tram with passengers.