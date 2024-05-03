Commander Of Azerbaijan's Combined Arms Army Makes Official Visit To Iran

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Colonel General Kerem Mustafayev, Azerbaijan's Deputy Ministerof Defense and Commander of the Combined Arms Army, has paid anofficial visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran, Azernews reports.
During the visit, Colonel General Kerem Mustafayev held meetingswith Major General Aziz Nasirzadeh, the First Deputy Chief of theGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran,along with other officials.
The discussions focused on the current situation and prospectsof military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran, exchangingdetailed views on regional security.
