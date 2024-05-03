India's 2024 Cocktail Scene To Transform With Eco-Friendly, Global Fusion, And Tech-Infused Experiences

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 3 (IANSlife) The platform that unites bartenders worldwide, World Class sponsored by Diageo enters its 15th year, poised to further elevate drink experiences in India. As the global platform that unites bartenders, consumers, and customers, World Class continues to lead the charge in delivering elevated drink experiences and promoting responsible consumption. Entering its 15th year of the bartending competition, the educational platform reveals the key trends that will shape the cocktail scene in 2024.

Eco-friendly cocktails: Bartenders are championing sustainability with zero-waste techniques and sustainable ingredients, including organic spirits and locally sourced botanicals. Collaborations with local farmers underscore a commitment to supporting regional ecosystems and promoting biodiversity.

Global fusion flavours: Cultural cross-pollination is at the heart of this trend, as bartenders blend flavours from diverse culinary traditions, experiment with indigenous ingredients, and present visually stunning cocktails that reflect cultural richness.

Sustainable spirits and ingredients: Distilleries are leading the charge with upcycled spirits, locally sourced botanicals, and environmental partnerships that promote a circular economy and reduce environmental impact.

Herbal and botanical flavours: Bartenders incorporate a variety of herbal and botanical flavours into their cocktails, such as elderflower, hibiscus, lavender, and more. These ingredients bring a nuanced and aromatic quality to drinks, enhancing their complexity. Herbal and botanical flavours are also often used to balance sweetness, acidity, and bitterness in cocktails, creating a harmonious and well-rounded drinking experience.

Tech-infused cocktails: Bars are integrating technology into the mixology process with smart bar tools, augmented reality labels on spirits, and AI-generated recipes, ensuring a seamless and innovative drinking experience.

Experiential cocktails: Experiential cocktails go beyond taste to engage the senses. Bartenders incorporate interactive elements such as smoking, infusion with dry ice, molecular gastronomy techniques, and unique serving vessels to create memorable and immersive drinking experiences. These cocktails are visually striking, often featuring dramatic presentations, colour-changing effects, or captivating garnishes that add an element of excitement and anticipation. Experiential cocktails often tell a story or evoke a specific theme, allowing customers to connect with the drink on a deeper level beyond its taste and presentation.

Clarified cocktails are still on the rise: Clarified cocktails continue to gain popularity for their crystal-clear appearance and intense flavours. Techniques like milk washing, centrifugation, or filtration are used to remove impurities while retaining the essence and depth of flavour. Bartenders are experimenting with bold flavour combinations in clarified cocktails, such as tropical fruits with herbs, spices with citrus, or floral infusions with botanicals, creating unexpected but delightful taste experiences.

Speaking on these trends, Vikram Ku, Head of World Class and HNI Advocacy at Diageo India stated, "World Class is dedicated to pushing boundaries and inspiring cocktail culture worldwide. These trends not only showcase creativity and innovation but also highlight the industry's commitment to sustainability and responsible drinking."

World Class India invites cocktail enthusiasts, industry professionals, and consumers alike to embrace these trends and experience them live at the World Class Cocktail Festival scheduled to take place in Gurugram this June.

