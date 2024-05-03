Weather Woes: Rains And Snowfall Cause Havoc In KP

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Unexpected rainfall has wreaked havoc on the upper regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, leading to road damage and communication bridge collapses in Swat and Chitral. Following April's incessant rains, unanticipated snowfall in hilly areas has ushered in a return to winter conditions.

Post-rainfall challenges loom as areas with glaciers are poised to undergo summer melting. Warmer weather exacerbates the risk of flooding due to glacier melt. While river water levels surge from April rains, the impending glacier melt increases flood vulnerability.

Prompt public awareness along riverbanks is imperative to preempt flood emergencies, enabling timely evacuation to safer locales.

Shahzad Anwar, spokesperson for the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), disclosed to TNN the unprecedented nature of the rains beginning April 12 in KPK. This prolonged rainfall contrasts with previous years' shorter, intense bursts. The sustained downpour has triggered flood conditions across the province.

Anwar shared grim statistics, citing 863 fatalities and over 3,000 flooded homes resulting from rain and flood-related incidents.

Responding to inquiries about government initiatives to mitigate flood risks, Anwar outlined PDMA's proactive measures. Upon meteorological forecasts, district administrations are mobilized to relocate riverbank residents to safer zones. Mosque announcements warn communities of rising river levels, aiming to avert harm.

Failure to heed warnings poses further risks, emphasized Anwar, underscoring the necessity of public compliance.

Addressing climate change's toll, Anwar empathized with affected communities, stressing the mental anguish caused by recurring disasters. Encroachment on riverbanks exacerbates flood damage, highlighting the need for resettlement away from high-risk areas.

Anwar advocated for community vigilance, adherence to government directives, and avoidance of high-risk construction zones to minimize flood-related losses.