Rohith Vemula Death Case: Telangana Police Gives Clean Chit To Accused

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Telangana Police on Friday filed a closure report in the Rohith Vemula death case and gave a clean chit to all the accused.
MENAFN03052024007365015876ID1108170546
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.