Rahul Can Win Elections From Pakistan, Assam CM's Swipe At Gandhi Scion

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) Amid the political hullabaloo over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's nomination from Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli, his second after Kerala's Wayanad constituency for 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took a dig at the Gandhi scion, saying 'he can easily win elections from Pakistan'.

The Assam Chief Minister, while speaking to reporters on Friday, said: "Rahul Gandhi is very popular in Pakistan. If elections are held in Pakistan and Rahul contests from there, he will win the elections by a big margin. There is no doubt about it.

"Rahul Gandhi cannot be defeated in Pakistan, he will certainly emerge victorious," he said in further jibe.

The Assam CM's taunt at Congress' 'Yuvraj' comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi tore into the grand old party at a poll rally, saying that Pakistan wanted to elect him as India's next Prime Minister.

"He won't have any success here, as people connect only with only Modi Wave," Himanta Biswa Sarma further said in response to a question by the reporters.

Notably, PM Modi and BJP leaders have launched an unsparing attack on the Gandhi scion after a former Pakistan minister shared a video of the Congress leader and captioned it, "Rahul on fire".

Fawad Chowdhry, a former Pakistan minister, showered praise on Rahul Gandhi and reportedly said that "it was important to stop Narendra Modi".