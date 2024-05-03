Cryptnox Launches New Mobile App For Managing Fido2 Security Keys On The Apple Store

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Geneva, Switzerland, 3rd May 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , Cryptnox, a leader in smartcard solutions, is announcing the release of its groundbreaking mobile application designed to manage Fido2 Security Keys. This new application, available now on the Apple Store, marks a significant advancement in cybersecurity, being the first-ever mobile application capable of managing Fido2 Security Keys through a smartphone.







The Cryptnox app offers a management tools for users of Cryptnox Fido2 Cards. With features such as PIN setup, device reset, and forthcoming updates ready to support the next-gen Fido version 2.1 devices, the app promises enhanced usability and increased control over security settings. This release focuses on improving the user experience for Cryptnox's Fido Cards, while also providing compatibility for reading device data from security keys produced by other brands.

What is a Fido2 Security Key?

A Fido2 Security Key is a physical device used to authenticate and secure access to online services, replacing weak password-based authentication with strong hardware-based security. It uses cryptographic methods to provide two-factor, multi-factor, and passwordless authentication. These keys help protect against phishing and other cyber threats, making them an essential component of modern cybersecurity strategies.

App Features and Benefits:



Device Management : Users can easily reset their devices and configure PINs directly from their smartphones.

Enhanced Compatibility : While optimized for Cryptnox's Fido Cards, the app can also read data from any brand's Fido2 or Fido U2F security key.

Future-Proof : The app is designed to seamlessly integrate with upcoming releases of Fido version 2.1 compatible devices. NFC Communication : Ensures secure and convenient communication as the app interacts with security keys strictly via NFC.

The launch of this mobile application not only simplifies the management of Fido2 Security Keys but also aligns with Cryptnox's mission to enhance user autonomy and security in the digital space.“Our goal is to provide a security management tool that is easy to use, and enables more control on our Fido2 Security key. This application will be even more useful with the future release of Fido2 Card supporting Fido version 2.1” said Sebastien Armleder, CEO, at Cryptnox.

The Cryptnox app is now available for download on the Apple Store for now. Check it out HERE .

About Cryptnox:

Cryptnox is specialised in smartcard technology related to crypto hardware wallets and Fido2 Security keys, and also develops related mobile phone and desktop applications. With a focus on reliability and innovation, Cryptnox is dedicated to developing advanced security products that are accessible and easy to use.

For more information Cryptnox, please visit