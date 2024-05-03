Experience The Best Of Dubai's Food Scene: Dive Into The Culinary Delights Of Dubai Food Festival Before It Ends On Sunday 12 May!

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)

Prepare yourself for the enticing final days of DFF, filled to the brim with culinary delights, gastronomic adventures, and unforgettable experiences for all the family.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 3 May 2024

– The clock is ticking with just over a week left to embark on a delicious culinary adventure at Dubai Food Festival. Don't miss out on this epic showcase of Dubai's vibrant and experiential food scene showcasing diversity, authenticity, and unbeatable value via its jam-packed schedule of activities, special menus, promotions and so much more taking place across the city at more than 700 restaurants.



So, clear your diary and grab your foodie friends and family – here's what's in store for the final days of DFF 2024:

Meet the talent behind the dish – Chef's Menu:

Enjoy a curated collection of fine dining restaurants, where the head chef of each has handpicked their most popular dishes to create a special DFF menu, carefully crafted across a minimum of three courses. Diners will also get to meet and chat with the restaurants' chefs for a truly intimate and memorable event. Just some of the top chef's taking part include Chef Himanshu Saini at Trsind Studio, who will showcase Rising India, a multi-course tasting menu, celebrating 75 years of India's independence by exploring the diverse food identity of regions like the Thar Desert and Himalayan Mountains. This 2.5-hour experience offers a modern take on Indian cuisine, focusing on simplicity and refinement; Chef Paul Gajewski at The Guild presents a selection of five courses from the restaurant's highlights and celebrates the culinary craftsmanship and brasseries of Europe featuring dishes such as king crab cocktail and grilled Australian crayfish; and Chef Tetsuya Wakuda at Sagetsu will offer a nine-course set menu including acclaimed dishes such as Botan shrimp with sea urchin espuma and caviar and blow-torched saroma wagyu beef with wasabi from Shizuoka, Japan. The dining experience concludes with a serving of Japanese muskmelon, exclusively imported for Sagetsu.

Don't miss out on these culinary masterpieces until Sunday 12 May!

Dive into the gastronomic delights at Dubai Restaurant Week:

Explore exclusive set menus at over 60 top restaurants across the city. Indulge in two-course lunches for AED 125 and three-course dinners for AED 250. From Italian-Mediterranean at Fi'lia Dubai to American Steakhouse at Bull & Bear and a taste of the sea at Rockfish, the options are endless! For a full list of participating restaurants and to secure your spot via OpenTable, check out

Dubai Restaurant Week. Discover new flavours, revisit cherished classics, and immerse in the extraordinary culinary creativity with Dubai Restaurant Week, running until Sunday 12 May 2024.

Experience the vibrant e& Beach Canteen:

Head to the beloved beachside foodie festival on Jumeirah Beach, behind Sunset Mall, for fun, food, and fiesta vibes. Enjoy complimentary Lipton Green Tea Mocktails, roller skating on the Emcan x Roll Dxb Roller Rink, delicious snacks from Bites by the Beach, beach club experiences, fitness sessions, a host of exhilarating games and giveaways to win exciting cash prizes at the talabat Booth and more! You can also check out the winning shots from the Food Focus Dubai photography competition with Gulf Photo Plus, which received over 1000 entries from photographers across the city in a showcase of Dubai's street food scene. Open daily from 4pm to 12am, running until Sunday 12 May 2024.



Discover Foodie Experiences:

Embark on a culinary journey with Foodie Experiences, another festival favourite, offering a curated collection of diverse culinary activations taking place at different locations across the city and only available during DFF. The final week is all about friends and couples; from an experiential dining event at 11 Woodfire to food tours in Karama and Deira from Chef Dragon and Chef Haya, a four hands dinner curated by Chef Mohamed Orfali and Chef Tristin Farmer to culinary collaborations from Chef Akmal x Salt at the Museum of the Future between, Middle Eastern and Levantine cuisine at 25h hotel with Chef Kuv x Chef Riad and live fire cooking and local oysters at Dibba Bay Restaurant with Chef Hattem Mattar. There's also an Escargot Festival tasting menu at Couqley French Brasserie Downtown, the chance to master the art of coffee at Southpour with an exclusive masterclass and a Chef's Table at Time Out market with Chef Reif where you can indulge in a curated dinner with paired beverages. For a full list of exciting foodie experiences this week, check out the

Foodie Experiences

website. Running until Sunday 12 May 2024, Foodie Experiences guarantees a captivating and diverse journey through Dubai's culinary scene, giving fresh perspective.



Indulge in the iconic 10 Dirham Dish:

Savour affordable fare from over 500 venues across Dubai, offering a delectable snapshot of the city's dining options. Sample cuisines from around the world, including Emirati delicacies at Tent Jumeirah, Mediterranean delights at Elements Caf, and Hawaiian flavours at Poke & Co. Or, experience the taste of Greece at Philotimos, Korean cuisine at Hangry Joes, authentic Mexican dishes at Wills, and Persian specialties at The Sib Restaurant LLC. The diverse range of offerings provides a delectable snapshot of the depth of dining options in Dubai, including flavour-packed street food spots, all at an unmissable price. For a full list of participating restaurants, visit

Zomato, and don't miss out on this extraordinary opportunity to explore Dubai's vibrant culinary scene while enjoying exceptional value until Sunday 12 May 2024.



Citywide Programme:

During DFF, 150+ brands across the city are offering exclusive programmes and discounts spanning various sectors like home furnishings, electronics, healthcare, and dining. Enjoy tailored deals from top brands like Raising Canes, Texas Roadhouse, Sharaf DG, and more, with significant savings. Dive into the lively food scene at City Centre Malls and Mall of the Emirates for a curated selection of food options with 25 percent cashback via the SHARE app. Indulge in tantalising street food and fine dining at Mercato Mall, with live cooking demos, prizes, and discounts. Explore the Satwa Street Food Festival for authentic local specialties, family fun, and global dishes throughout DFF. Don't miss out on Careem's FEAST campaign for 35 percent off at popular restaurants or Careem's TOP CHOICES for gourmet dining experiences at home.