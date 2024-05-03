Add A Little Lift With Influencer Fran Bacon X Air & Grace: Exclusive Limited Edition Trainers, With Special Hidden Wedge

(MENAFN- Pressat) Air & Grace Collaborates with Creator Fran Bacon (@thefashion_lift) to Release Exclusive Limited Edition Trainer



APRIL 2024 – Air & Grace, a luxury footwear brand known for its comfortable shoes, proudly announces a limited edition collaboration with fashion creator Fran Bacon, known as @thefashion_lift.

As one of the first creators to work with Air & Grace almost 10 years ago, the exclusive collaboration is a celebration of Fran's love for the brand, and a testament to Air & Grace's commitment to comfort with no compromise.

With a background in product herself, and with a keen eye for detail, the trainer is crafted in Fran's signature pink and beige colours, with subtle design adjustments to one of Air & Grace's most loved Roxy platform trainer styles to make it her own.

Each pair has a lower cut around the ankle, and a special removable hidden wedge inside for a little extra lift. Of course with their signature Tender Loving Air footbed hidden inside, these trainers promise Air & Grace's unparalleled comfort.

Fran Bacon, @thefashion_lift explains,“I've been a fan of Air & Grace right from the start, so when the opportunity arose to create my dream trainer, I jumped at the chance! The Roxy trainer really is the perfect base, so I worked with Air & Grace to make it my own. We lowered the cut around the ankle, and shortened the tongue for a flattering look around the ankle, and of course added our secret hidden wedge inside for an extra little lift. Seeing the design come together in my signature colours has been amazing, and I'm so pleased that I now have my dream trainer! I hope you love The Fran as much as I do.”

"Fran's consistent support right from when I first set up Air & Grace, through to now has been unwavering and I am so grateful. We really are thrilled to partner with Fran to bring her trainer to life. Our classic Roxy trainer has been a standout product to Fran for years, so we worked together to make tweaks to this based on her vision for a new version.

It has been an absolute pleasure working together on this product, Fran came into this knowing exactly what she was after and it's made the process so seamless. We're really proud of the shoe we've created. " said Claire Burrows, Founder at Air & Grace. "This collaboration really encapsulates our brand ethos of combining luxury with comfort, offering footwear that not only looks good but feels incredible."

For those eager to elevate their footwear collection with a touch of exclusivity and comfort, the Air & Grace x Fran limited edition trainer is a must-have addition.

Launching on 9th May 2024, and produced in very limited numbers, Air & Grace advise their loyal brand community to act fast to avoid missing out.

Sign up for early access here (before 9th May):

Available to purchase here from 9th May: airandgracelondon/products/fran-white-pink-tan-leather-trainers

Download images here: FRAN

Sizes EU36-44 available.



About Air & Grace:

Air & Grace is a luxury footwear brand renowned for its fusion of style and comfort. With a dedication to crafting shoes that look as good as they feel, Air & Grace offers a range of premium footwear designed to accompany individuals on every step of their journey.