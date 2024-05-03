Enemy Hits Civilian Infrastructure In Chuhuiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders have struck the city of Chuhuiv in Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region, damaging civilian infrastructure.

Kharkiv regional governor Oleh Syniehubov reported this on the messaging app Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"At 12:08, the occupiers hit Chuhuiv. Civilian infrastructure was damaged. There have been no reports about casualties at this time," Syniehubov wrote.

According to him, emergency services are eliminating the consequences of the attack.

On May 2, the Russian army shelled about 15 settlements in the Kharkiv region.