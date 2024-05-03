Italy To Send SAMP/T Air Defense System To Ukraine Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Italy is planning to announce a new military aid package for Ukraine - which will include a SAMP/T air defense system.

That's according to Sky News , which cites Italian media, Ukrinform reports.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will officially make the announcement at the G7 Summit being held in Puglia, Italy, next month, news website La Repubblica reported.

Stinger anti-aircraft missile systems and long-range Storm Shadow missiles are also thought to be included in the package.

It will be the ninth military aid package sent to Ukraine from Italy.

This month Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani discussed the steps that Italy can take to find and deliver air defense systems to Ukraine.