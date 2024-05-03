Queen Elizabeth 2 Hotel In Dubai Is All Set For A Strong Show At Arabian Travel Market Dubai

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The Queen Elizabeth 2 Hotel in Dubai has announced its participation in the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2024, set to take place from 6-9 May at the Dubai World Trade Centre. As the only floating hotel in Dubai, QE2 will be joining the ranks of the most unique exhibitors from across the world, showcasing its exceptional maritime heritage and experiences to the global travel trade community.



Ferghal Purcell, General Manager, Queen Elizabeth 2 Hotel, said, "The Queen Elizabeth 2 Hotel epitomizes the evolution of travel. Combining our storied past with modern comforts, we offer guests unparalleled experiences. At the Arabian Travel Market Dubai we plan to unveil our latest initiatives and services designed to enhance the guest experience. From innovative sustainability practices aimed at protecting the environment and conserving natural resources to the introduction of the latest technology enhancing guest interactions, at the QE2 we are committed to leading by example in the travel industry. Visitors to our booth will have the opportunity to explore the ship's rich history, discover our wide range of facilities, and learn about the vessel's journey from a legendary ocean liner to an iconic hotel in Dubai."



The Arabian Travel Market 2024, held in conjunction with the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), Emirates, and other strategic partners, is the premier event for travel professionals. As it celebrates its 31st edition, ATM 2024 will continue to foster innovation, drive industry growth, and provide a platform for policymakers, industry leaders, and travel experts to forge new relationships and explore opportunities for the future.



Ferghal stressed, "At the QE2 we are honored to be part of an event that not only showcases the best of travel but also sets the stage for the future of the industry. We invite attendees to visit our booth to experience the unique blend of heritage and hospitality that the QE2 offers as well as know more about our green initiatives that are aimed at contributing to a more sustainable world. We believe together, we can create a future where nature thrives."



Visitors can find Queen Elizabeth 2 Hotel at the Dubai Stand: ME1120





About Queen Elizabeth 2 Hotel, Managed by Accor



Queen Elizabeth 2 Hotel, managed by Accor, is a historic gem and the only floating hotel in emirates. Located in Port Rashid, in close proximity to Dubai's main attractions and shopping malls, its 447 renovated rooms and suites are carefully decorated, offering a peaceful retreat in which to relax and unwind.



Guests can experience a culinary journey with innovative menus onboard the QE2. The hotel's dining outlets include Lido - an all-day dining restaurant; The Golden Lion - the oldest pub in Dubai; The Pavilion - an alfresco lounge; and the Queens Grill - serving Afternoon Tea.



For those seeking an event with a difference, the iconic QE2 offers multiple one-of-a-kind venues in Dubai. Included in its facilities are unique indoor and outdoor event spaces. Whether you are planning a birthday bash, an anniversary party, a wedding celebration, or any other social or corporate functions, the QE2 provides an inspiring and impressive backdrop that will delight your guests.



