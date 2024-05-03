Kazakhstan Motogp Postponed After Devastating Floods

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Paris: The Kazakhstan MotoGP has been postponed from next month until later this year because of devastating floods in the country, event organisers Dorna said on Friday.

The race had been due to take place at Almaty's Sokol International Racetrack from June 14-16 but unprecedented bad weather and flooding across Central Asia has caused a national emergency in Kazakhstan.

"It would not be responsible for MotoGP to add any additional burden on the authorities or services as they work to help the tens of thousands of people affected across the country," Dorna Sport said in a statement, adding "further updates will be published once confirmed".

Kazakhstan had been due to host the race for the first time after last year's edition was cancelled because of ongoing works on the circuit and global operational challenges.

After the cancellation of the Argentine GP at the start of the season and Kazakhstan's postponement, the MotoGP calendar currently has 20 confirmed events -- four of which have already taken place.

Spain's Jorge Martin tops the standings, holding a 17 point lead over two-time defending champion Francesco Bagnaia, going into the fifth race of the season, the French MotoGP at Le Mans next weekend.