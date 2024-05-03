Italy's Webuild Pitches To Rebuild Baltimore Bridge

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Milan: Italian construction company Webuild, which helped rebuild Genoa's bridge after its deadly 2018 collapse, launched a pitch Friday to reconstruct Baltimore's destroyed bridge.

The company, with its US subsidiary Lane, said it had submitted pro bono to US authorities a "concept design" of a cable-stayed bridge.

The proposal was drafted together with architect Carlo Ratti from MIT and French structural engineer Michel Virlogeux, it said.

Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed on March 26 after being struck by a huge container ship, killing six construction workers.

Reconstruction of the bridge is expected to take up to three years.

Webuild's Baltimore proposal calls for "maximum safety for navigation, even for larger ships", with clearance of 65 metres (213 feet), higher than that of the earlier bridge.

The company said it helped rebuild the Morandi bridge in Genoa "at cost without profit for the group" in about one year, despite restrictions due to Covid-19.

The collapse of that bridge in 2018, part of a key highway connecting France and Italy, killed 43 people, while exposing the poor state of repair of much of the country's infrastructure.