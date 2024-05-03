Hostile Reconnaissance Drone Supercam Shot Down In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Soldiers of the South Air Command destroyed an enemy reconnaissance drone of the Supercam type in the sky over the Kherson region.
The command reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
“On the night of May 3, 2024, in the Kherson region, soldiers of the Kherson Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade destroyed a Supercam reconnaissance UAV,” the statement reads. Read also:
Civilian injured as Russian forces shell 14 settlements in Kherson
region in past day
As reported, the Special Operations Forces destroyed an enemy Buk missile system in the Sumy direction.
MENAFN03052024000193011044ID1108170211
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.