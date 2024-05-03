Hostile Reconnaissance Drone Supercam Shot Down In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Soldiers of the South Air Command destroyed an enemy reconnaissance drone of the Supercam type in the sky over the Kherson region.

The command reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

“On the night of May 3, 2024, in the Kherson region, soldiers of the Kherson Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade destroyed a Supercam reconnaissance UAV,” the statement reads.

Civilian injured as Russian forces shell 14 settlements inregion in past day

As reported, the Special Operations Forces destroyed an enemy Buk missile system in the Sumy direction.