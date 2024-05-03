Russia Dispersed Almost 40 Aircraft After Ukrainian Attack On Kushchevskaya Airfield UK Intel

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Following the Ukrainian attack on the Kushchevskaya airfield, Russia has likely removed approximately 40 aircraft of different types from the area and dispersed them to multiple airfields further from the frontline.

The UK Defense Ministry said this in an intelligence update on Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

British intelligence believes that the impact of this is unlikely to be immediately obvious or dramatic. However, Ukraine has already demonstrated the ability to strike much further into Russia than these dispersal locations.

"Forcing such dispersal measures means that length of sorties will have to increase to maintain the same permanency over the battlespace," the ministry said.

This will in turn require more fuel, increasing cost, while also placing more strain on the aircrews.

The Kushchevskaya military airfield, located in the Krasnodar Krai, came under a drone attack on the night of April 26-27. According to preliminary reports, the attack destroyed a warehouse with universal modular planning kits, which the enemy uses to turn ordinary bombs into guided ones. Front-line bombers were also located at the airfield.